Drinking Water Systems Mandated to Install Chlorine Dosing Units



Kathmandu: The government has mandated the installation of chlorine dosing units in drinking water facilities effective immediately. Minister for Drinking Water, Pradip Yadav, announced on Thursday that the chlorination process is now compulsory across all drinking water facilities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Yadav emphasized that this decision aligns with the government’s long-term strategy to implement quality reforms in the drinking water sector. “Availability of water is not enough. It should be of quality and safe. Safe drinking water is the fundamental right of citizens. The government is committed to ensuring this,” he stated. The initiative is part of the government’s larger goal to provide safe drinking water to 99 percent of the population by 2030.





Minister Yadav highlighted that the implementation of chlorine unit technology will be executed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and local governments. Secretary at the Ministry of Drinking Water, Pramila Devi Shakya, and Director General of Drinking Water and Sewage Management Department, Ram Kumar Shrestha, noted that this chlorination process represents a significant step towards increasing public access to safe drinking water.

