Digital Security Act (DSA) will be amended within September, said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq during at a meeting with a US delegation today.

“We had talks about DSA. I have told them the same thing that I had told earlier. I have said them that the DSA would be amended within September. They clearly stated that they are impartial and that they want to see free, fair and neutral polls,” he told journalists after coming out of his meeting with the US delegation.

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas called on the law minister at his secretariat office this noon.

“Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar during his meeting with the visiting European Union (EU) election exploratory mission yesterday had told them that the existing legal infrastructure in the country is enough to hold free and fair polls. I also told the US delegation about that,” Anisul further said.

The law minister also said they discussed the law to nominate chief election commissioner and other election commissioners as per article 118 of the constitution.

“I have also told them that such an act was not formulated in last 50 years in Bangladesh. No country in the sub-continent has such an act. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formulated the law,” he added.

Bangladesh has come out of previous culture of impunity, he said, adding that now fair probe is conducted if any crime takes place, and fair trial is held.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha