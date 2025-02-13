Efforts Beefed Up to Ensure Safe Food Centering Ramadan: BSTI



Cumilla: Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) Director General (Grade-1) S M Ferdous Alam today announced that efforts have been intensified to ensure food quality and safety ahead of the upcoming Ramadan. “Efforts have been strengthened to ensure food quality and safety ahead of the upcoming Ramadan. Any attempt to produce and market adulterated foods through syndicates will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the BSTI chief made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the expanded building of BSTI at Cumilla District Office as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included BSTI Directors Md Saiful Islam and Khodeja Khatun, as well as Cumilla District Corruption Prevention Committee President Shah Md Alamgir Khan, who participated as special guests. The event was presided over by BSTI Cumilla Deputy Director KM Hanif.





The Director General emphasized BSTI’s commitment to ensuring safe, quality, and accurate measurement of food and other consumer goods for the citizens of Bangladesh. He added that the newly inaugurated upward expansion of the district office building and a state-of-the-art testing laboratory would enhance the quality of services provided by the Cumilla office.

