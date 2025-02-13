Employees Unity Forum Thanks Government for Granting Retrospective Promotions to 764 Officials



Dhaka: Anti-Discrimination Employees’ Unity Forum expressed gratitude to the government for granting retrospective promotions to 764 officials who were deprived of their promotions during the previous Awami League government. A statement signed by the forum’s coordinator, ABM Abdus Sattar, noted that these officials, including secretaries, additional secretaries, joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries, had faced “harassment and deprivation” for the past 16 years. The officials are enthusiastic about receiving “justice” through the ‘Review Committee’ formed by the government.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the promoted officials had been hindered from serving the country and the nation for a long time. Most of them are still fully capable and have maintained a reputation as skilled, honest, and professional officials throughout their careers.





In a separate statement, ABM Abdus Sattar, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Employees Unity Forum, expressed solidarity with all the programs announced by the ‘Teacher-Employee Unity Alliance’ and assured full support to make their initiatives successful.

