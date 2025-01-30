EU Delegation Engages with CTTC Chief for Skill Enhancement in Dhaka



Dhaka: A delegation of the European Union (EU) today paid a courtesy call on Additional Police Commissioner of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Md. Masud Karim at his office here.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the EU delegation was led by Pawel Busiakiewicz, Head of the Unit for International Affairs at the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs, European Union. The meeting was focused on increasing collaborative efforts to enhance the skills of CTTC officials in areas such as preventing human trafficking and money laundering.





During the meeting, the EU delegation conveyed their commitment to providing specialized training aimed at combating international crimes. The interaction underscored the EU’s interest in continuing support for capacity building within the CTTC, which plays a crucial role in addressing transnational crime issues in the region.

