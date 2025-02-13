Ex-GMP Commissioner Molla Nazrul Sent to Jail



Dhaka: Former commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Molla Nazrul Islam was sent to jail after the end of his five-day police remand today. Molla Nazrul, who holds the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, was presented before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ziadur Rahman in connection with an attempt to murder case filed at the Gulshan police station.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the investigation officer (IO) of the case petitioned for Molla Nazrul to be detained in jail until the investigation concludes. After hearing the IO’s statement, the ACMM ordered that Molla Nazrul be sent to jail.





Molla Nazrul was apprehended from the Sharda Police Academy in Rajshahi on February 8 with assistance from the Rajshahi district police. On February 9, the court granted a five-day police remand in connection to the attempt to murder case.





The case involves Fahim Hossain Jubair, a student at Gulshan Commerce College, who sustained bullet injuries in the Gulshan area during an anti-discrimination students’ movement on July 22 last year. Md Humayun Kabir, Jubair’s father, filed the case on October 5 last year, accusing 35 individuals, including Molla Nazrul. Additionally, 150 to 200 unidentified individuals were also implicated in the case.

