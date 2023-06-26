General

Police on Monday arrested one more absconding defendant on charge of fraud by committing to send Nepali citizens to the USA by making documents of fake Bhutanese refugees.

Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu District Police Range Sitaram Rijal said that accused Ashish Budhathoki was held from Mandikhatar in the capital city.

SP Rijal said that the amount collected by goons was deposited in the bank account of Budhathoki.

Budathoki was in the list of absconders though a case has been filed against him in the Kathmandu District Court.

The District Attorney Office, Kathmandu, has filed cases against former minister duo Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and Bal Krishna Khand, then home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey and among others on charge of their involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

Currently, the case is under consideration in different five charges including fraud, organized crime and treason.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal