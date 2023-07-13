General

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Amanlal Modi, has asserted that the Federal Civil Service Act would be enacted soon.

In his address to queries raised by the members in the National Assembly during the deliberations on the Appropriation Bill-2080 BS, the Minister said the government much realised the need of bringing the Act and was committed to make it happen soon.

Minister Modi urged everyone not to doubt the government's commitment to promulgate the Act. He also stated that the provisions for employees' integration would be strictly enforced from the beginning of the current fiscal year.

While acknowledging the employee crisis in remote areas, he said, "In case of easily accessible areas, the issue of overstaffing persists." As of now, 53,000 employees out of 137,000 have been integrated into the federal government, according to him.

