Federal Parliament Building Construction Intensified for March 5 Election



Kathmandu: Minister for Urban Development Kulman Ghising has announced that the construction of the Federal Parliament building is progressing rapidly to host the first parliamentary meeting following the House of Representatives (HoR) election scheduled for March 5.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Ghising shared updates on the construction during a meeting of the National Assembly, Public Policy, and Delegated Legislation Committee. He emphasized that efforts are being made to ensure the new building is ready for the parliamentary session post-election. The progress is being closely monitored through a dedicated mechanism, with ongoing work informed by recommendations from construction experts and consultants.





Additionally, Secretary at the Ministry, Gopal Prasad Sigdel, reported that the ‘civil work’ on most of the 12 buildings has been completed, and the focus has now shifted to interior design.

