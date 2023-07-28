Games, sports

FIDE World Cup Chess and FIDE Women's World Cup Chess begins from Sunday (July 300 in Baku, Azerbaijan, said a press release.

Bangladeshi Grandmaster Enamul Hossain Razib and International Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman are participating in FIDE World Cup Chess 2023 and Woman FIDE Master Noshin Anjum and Woman Candidate Master Jannatul Ferdous are participating in FIDE Women’s World Cup Chess 2023.

IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman is participating as the Champion of Zone-3.2 in open division and WCM Jannatul Ferdous is participating as champion of Zone-3.2 women’s division, GM Enamul Hossain Razib and WFM Noshin Anjum are taking part as Bangladesh Chess Federation nominated players.

Based on the results of the 2022 Chess Olympiad, Bangladesh qualified to nominate one player for the FIDE World Chess Cup and one player for the FIDE Women's World Chess Cup.

Both the events will be held in a knock-out system. GM Enamul Hussain Razib (rating-2386) will play against 2618 rated Grandmaster Kollars Dmitriz of Germany and IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman (rating-2428) will play against 2609 rated grandmaster Vocaturo Daniele of Italy in the In 1st round of FIDE World Cup.

WCM Jannatul Ferdous (Rating-1815) will play against 2416 rated IM and WGM Bulmaga Irina of Romania while WFM Noshin Anjum (Rating-1944) will play against 2401 rated GM and WGM Socko Monika of Poland in the first round of FIDE Women's World Cup Chess.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha