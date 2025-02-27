Contact Us
Fire in a Hotel Destroys Four Buildings in Rara


Rara: Four buildings were destroyed in a fire incident that broke out in a hotel located on the bank of the Rara Lake last night. The fire damaged the buildings made up of wooden structures. The hotel staff, along with Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, doused the fire this morning.

According to National News Agency Nepal, a 15-member police team headed by Sub Inspector Deepak KC reached Rara from the district headquarters Gamgadhi immediately after learning about the incident. The fire, which originated from the hotel’s kitchen, caused damage to three other buildings after a gas cylinder exploded.

The security personnel immediately rescued the guests from the hotel and relocated them to nearby hotels, army barracks, and national park offices. Full details of the incident are awaited.

