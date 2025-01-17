Fish Drying Industry Thrives in Sundarbans Due to Vibrant Season



Sundarbans: Fish drying and processing activities have surged in the Sundarbans as over 32,000 fishermen engage in the seasonal practice of catching and drying fish from the Bay of Bengal and its adjacent rivers. For the past few months, this region, known as the world’s largest mangrove forest, has become a bustling hub for this traditional industry.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the key areas for this vibrant activity include Dublarchar, Chapra Khalias, Alorkol, and several others. Thousands of fishermen, like Azgar Ali from Dublar Char, venture out before sunrise to net fish, which are then processed for drying. These fishermen, hailing from various parts of the southern region such as Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhat, construct temporary shelters to facilitate their work.





Quazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarban East Forest Division, highlights that Dublar Char, located about 120 kilometers from Mongla by boat, serves as the epicenter for fish collection, processing, and marketing. The issuance of permits has led to increased activity, with Dublar Char becoming a dynamic hub for dried fish processing.





ASM Rasel, District Fisheries Officer of Bagerhat, describes the industrious environment where fishermen build makeshift houses and process a variety of fish species, including Loitta, Faissa, and Tuna. The demand for dried fish from this region remains high due to its chemical-free processing methods.





Local fisherman Nabibur Rahman shares the hectic yet rewarding experience of setting up temporary homes and processing fish. The island hosts hundreds of trawlers, supported by workshops equipped with lathe machines powered by generators for maintenance.





Dublar Char also features a bustling market called “New Market,” which operates for six months annually, providing reasonable prices despite its remote location. The area is not only famous for its fish trade but also for the Rash Mela and sea bathing rituals, attracting Hindu devotees for religious rites.





Hazrat Ali, president of Matsyajibi Samity, notes the influx of fishermen during the peak season from October to March. This period is characterized by calm seas, facilitating the collection, sorting, and sun-drying of fish, with areas like Aalorkol and Majherkella witnessing intense activity.

