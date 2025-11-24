Five Arrested for Arson at Supreme Court During Gen-Z Movement



Kathmandu: Police have arrested five individuals on charges of committing arson and vandalism at the Supreme Court during the Gen-Z movement that occurred on September 8 and 9. The arrested individuals include Raju Pariyar, Kumar Parajuli, Sushil Shrestha, and Jyoti Thapa, as confirmed by Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, spokesperson of the district police range, at a press conference held today. The identity of one person remains undisclosed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Supreme Court had urged the police to investigate and take action against those involved in the arson. The Gen-Z movement witnessed 104 cases of arson, vandalism, and criminal mischief. Police reports indicate that 49 people lost their lives in Kathmandu alone during the movement, with seven victims yet to be identified.





Police have discovered the bodies of seven individuals who were missing during the unrest. “Seven skeletons have been found at Bhatbhateni in Chuchchepati, and DNA samples could not be retrieved as the bodies were completely burnt,” Bhattarai stated.





In the aftermath of the Gen-Z movement, 154 cases have been filed on various charges, leading to the arrest of 267 people. Among them, 87 individuals have been released on bail, 113 detained, 33 released on bail a second time, and 43 are in custody for further investigation.

