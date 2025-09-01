Four Heavy Equipment of Hydropower Project Swept Away in Taplejung



Taplejung: Four pieces of heavy equipment belonging to the Sinam Power House of the Upper Kabeli Hydropower Project were swept away by the Kabeli Khola (stream) last night. The equipment includes two excavators and two tippers.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bibek Basnet, who serves as the information officer and police inspector at the District Police Office in Taplejung, stated that the number plates of the vehicles swept away are yet to be confirmed. The excavators have been found partially submerged about 20 meters below the power house, while the tippers are no longer at the site. Fortunately, the disaster caused by the incessant rains resulted in no human casualties.





Meanwhile, a family in Pedang of Sirijangha rural municipality-5 has been displaced due to a landslide, with five other houses at risk, as reported by local political leader Khel Prasad Budachhetri (Parag). Additionally, the school ground of Mahendra Basic School at Sirijhanga-7 has been damaged. Several areas in the district experienced heavy rainfall last night, leading to landslides that have also caused damage to crops in the affected regions, according to locals.

