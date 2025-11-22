General Secretary Singh Unveils 12-Point Framework Addressing Gen-Z Movement



Kathmandu: The Rastriya Janamorcha has introduced a 12-point framework addressing the motivations behind the Gen-Z movement. The document released today asserts the necessity of steering the nation’s politics and movements in a constructive direction. “In the current scenario, we must lead the country appropriately; otherwise, we risk encountering significant challenges,” the framework articulates. It also highlights that whether through the restoration of the dissolved House of Representatives or the initiation of new elections, safeguarding or leveraging the multi-party system is the advisable course of action at this time.





According to National News Agency RSS, the framework stresses the importance of striving to comprehend the recurring events and movements within the nation, both in the context of local political activities and Gen-Z protests, as well as from a global viewpoint. During a programme held today by the party on the theme ‘Nepal’s Current Political Landscape and the Gen-Z Movement,’ Mohan Bikram Singh, General Secretary of the CPN (Masal), underscored the necessity of holding accountable those responsible for the oppression of young demonstrators and violations during protests.





He remarked, “The fires at Singha Durbar and the Supreme Court resulted in the destruction of numerous historically and internationally significant documents. It is crucial to investigate these criminal acts and bring the perpetrators to justice.” General Secretary Singh also pointed out that as both domestic and foreign entities seek to destabilize Nepal for their own agendas, it is vital for all aware and enlightened factions to recognize that such interests may lurk behind these occurrences.





He added that the new generations must be guided by a profound sense of philosophy, principles, policies, programmes, or a commitment to serving the nation and its populace.

