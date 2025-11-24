Gokarneswor Municipality Focuses on Integrating TVET into Formal Education



Kathmandu: Gokarneswor Municipality in Kathmandu has emphasized transforming the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training System implementation lab (iLab) into formal education. The initiative aims to address the rising need for skilled human resources in the growing electric vehicle (EV) sector.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the municipality is set to offer a three-month short-term training program on electric vehicle maintenance. This training is part of the iLab under the TVET program, which is a collaborative effort between the Kathmandu University School of Education (KUSOED) and ETH Zurich, with technical support from the Swiss Development Corporation.





Mayor Deepak Kumar Risal highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting the increasing use of electric vehicles. He emphasized the potential for this training to address local unemployment issues by equipping youths with skills that can lead to self-employment and entrepreneurship.





Under the coordination of Kathmandu University (KU), the iLab-2025 project is active in all provinces except Madhes province, implementing various technical and vocational programs.





Former Dean of KUSOED, Prof Dr Mahesh Nath Parajuli, stated that Gokarneswor Municipality has developed a strategic plan to transform informal technical and vocational education into a formal educational framework.

