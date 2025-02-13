Government Commits to Strengthen Bangladesh Betar, Says Information Secretary



Dhaka: Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farjana has announced the government’s intention to take comprehensive measures to bolster Bangladesh Betar, emphasizing its crucial role in connecting with the populace. “The government is firmly committed to strengthen Bangladesh Betar as Betar is very much close to the mass people and reaches to their door steps,” she stated during a discussion and cultural function commemorating World Radio Day-2025 at Bangladesh Betar Bhaban in Agargaon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary highlighted Betar as a pivotal source of social, academic, religious, and moral education. Citing its significance, she noted that World Radio Day was proclaimed on February 13 at the 36th UNESCO conference in 2011, and has been observed annually since. The event was also attended by UNESCO Representative in Bangladesh Dr. Susan Vize and Additional Secretary (Broadcasting) Dr. Mohammad Altaful Alam as special guests.





Betar’s role as an integral partner in public life was underscored for its consistent efforts to provide information, entertainment, and news. The theme for World Radio Day-2025, “Radio and Climate Change,” was highlighted to support radio stations in their journalistic endeavors on this pressing issue. The Secretary pointed out that in remote areas, where natural calamities like cyclones, floods, and drought are commonplace, Betar serves as the sole medium to inform people about these disasters.





Earlier in the event, the Information Secretary honored July martyr Farhan Faiyaj’s father, Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan, and another injured individual, M Masudur Rahman, who was injured during the July uprising in Savar. The welcome address was delivered by the Additional Director General (Programme) of Bangladesh Betar, while Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Betar ASM Zahid presided over the ceremony.

