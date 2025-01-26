Govt Prioritizes Merit in Decision-Making, Says Adviser Bashir



Dhaka: The government is prioritizing merit and investor proposals in its decision-making, rather than relying on relationships, according to Bashir, Adviser to the Ministries on Textiles and Jute. He emphasized the importance of utilizing institutional resources for personal and national economic benefits, while addressing investors at a city hotel event.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the event marked the signing of an agreement between the Bangladesh Textiles Mills Corporation (BTMC) and Western Engineering Private Limited, aiming to operate the Kurigram Textile Mills under a lease agreement. Bashir highlighted the government’s intent to lease approximately 45-50 establishments of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) and BTMC to entrepreneurs through public-private partnerships.





Bashir noted that three mills have already been transferred to entrepreneurs in the past six months, with more in the pipeline. He expressed gratitude to Western Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for their proposed investment and emphasized the potential profitability of the BTMC and BJMC mills after necessary renovations.





He assured that the processes involved would be conducted with transparency, speed, and integrity via open tenders. Bashir also encouraged investors and businessmen to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.





In his remarks, Secretary of Textiles and Jute Md. Abdur Rauf pointed out that reopening mills would create suitable employment opportunities, benefiting the people of Kurigram. He mentioned the ministry’s commitment to reviving closed mills.





Western Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd. Managing Director Bashir Ahmed expressed the company’s intent to boost employment in Kurigram by developing pro-people and environmentally friendly industries. The agreement was formalized by BTMC Chairman Brigadier General SM Zahid Hassan and Bashir Ahmed.





The event also featured a welcome address by Brigadier General SM Zahid Hassan, with attendance from Additional Secretaries of Textiles and Jute Ministry, the Director General of the Department of Textiles, and various business leaders.

