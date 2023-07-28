Key Issues, politics

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the present government is determined to ensure the independence of judiciary and professional opportunities of judges for the welfare of the country as well as people and establishing just society.

He was addressing a reception accorded to him by the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital tonight.

Noting that the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh guaranteed equal rights and equal access to law to every citizen, he said, "The government firmly believes in the independence of the judiciary and is determined to ensure the professional privileges of judges."

In line with the constitution given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to establish the rule of law in the society.

The President said at present the rule of law has been established in almost all sectors and the judges are enjoying freedom in the administration of justice.

But, he said, a long way had to go to reach this position.

Remembering the memory of serving as the Secretary General of Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, the President said many problems have been solved with the help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alone.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had a unique role in the provision of workplace facilities, salary increase, housing and transportation facilities for judges.

Referring to the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh as very mature, the Head of State said there is no precedent in the history of the world, which has given such a beautiful constitution in only 11 months which mentions equality, democracy and rule of law.

Referring to Bangabandhu's philosophy, he said Bangabandhu always believed in equality and democracy and he worked tirelessly to establish the rule of law in the society.

In a lengthy commemorative speech, the President recounted details of the judge's life and his role in the Padma Bridge corruption case during his tenure as Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The President, also retired as Sessions Judge, also recalled about his long 23 years of important judicial duties, saying: "It is the sacred duty of every judge to ensure fair trial. The country has given us a lot but we have to account it how much we have given to the state."

"It is very difficult to make judgment in the right way at the right time and what sorts of difficulties a judge has to face in conducting complex judicial proceedings . . . I can understand it as I have experience in this profession," he said.

President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana was present as 'Guest of Honour' at the reception.

Among others, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, Bangladesh Judicial Service Association President AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan and Secretary General Md Mojibur Rahman spoke.

A documentary on the life and works of President Shahabuddin was screened at the event, followed by a dinner.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha