GP Launches Green Service Centre in Sylhet: A Step Towards Eco-Friendly Innovation



Sylhet: Mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) has launched the ‘Green Grameenphone Centre’ in the Ambarkhana area of Sylhet, marking a significant move as the first operator to serve its customers through an eco-friendly service centre. This initiative is designed to contribute to a greener future, with the centre operating 99.9 percent paperless and plastic-free, according to a press release from GP today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Farha Naz Zaman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, expressed that the Green Customer Centre in Sylhet exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future while prioritizing customer-first solutions. She emphasized that by integrating innovation, sustainability, and local heritage, the company aims to inspire industries and communities to adopt eco-friendly practices.





The centre’s design and operations are rooted in environmental responsibility, with every aspect crafted from sustainable materials. These materials replace traditional options with sustainable, recyclable, and recycled alternatives, reducing the ecological footprint. The customer service experience has been made paperless, utilizing digital innovations to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.





The centre’s environment is further enhanced by vertical gardens and eco-friendly landscaping, creating a green ambiance. Additionally, it incorporates elements of Sylhet’s heritage, such as “Shitol Pati” – traditional woven mats – into its design. This incorporation symbolizes Grameenphone’s belief in harmonizing innovation with nature, showcasing a commitment to both technological advancement and environmental stewardship.

