Colonel Ashok Gurung has been designated as the Officiating Spokesperson of the Nepali Army.

Since NA's current Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari is currently abroad to participate in a programme, Colonel Gurung took over the role as the Officiating Spokesperson effective from today, according to the NA.

Colonel Gurung, who is working as the staff in the Valley Division of the NA, has previously worked in the NA's Public Relations and Information Directorate.

Source: National News Agency