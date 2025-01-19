Gwyn Lewis Assures UN’s Support for ICT Trial Process



Dhaka: The resident coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, today assured the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of continuous support from the world body to ensure the trial process proceeds smoothly. “Gwyn Lewis said the UN would support this trial process as much as possible so that it goes on smoothly as the country’s people have an aspiration for this,” ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam stated at a press briefing held at his office this afternoon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the assurance followed a meeting earlier in the day between the UN Resident Coordinator and the ICT prosecution team at the chief prosecutor’s office. The discussions focused on mutual interests related to justice, human rights, and accountability. During the meeting, the UN envoy inquired about the current stage of the trial and investigation processes, any challenges faced, and any need for cooperation from the UN.





Tajul Islam noted that Lewis emphasized the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s efforts in advancing ‘transitional justice’ and ensuring accountability for past atrocities. She highlighted the ICT’s role in promoting justice and reconciliation and its alignment with international human rights standards, according to prosecution sources.





During the meeting, Muhammad Tajul Islam provided an overview of the tribunal’s progress, challenges, and its contributions to achieving justice for victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the War of Liberation. He reiterated the tribunal’s adherence to transparency and due process in delivering justice.





Tajul Islam also mentioned the need for training programs for the ICT prosecution and investigation agency, expressing that any steps taken by the UN in this regard would be beneficial. Lewis assured continued support, including training and technical assistance, to aid the trial process.





UN Senior Human Rights Adviser to Bangladesh, Huma Khan, was part of the visiting delegation, while Gazi MH Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud, Abdullah Al Noman, and Shaikh Mahdi, among others, represented the ICT prosecution team.

