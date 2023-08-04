General

The monsoon wind together with the low pressure system developed around Jharkhand in India have their influence in Nepal at present. The latter has partial influence, the Fepartment of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

Similarly, the axis of the monsoon low pressure is towards the north from its average position in the west and towards the south than its average position in the east. The eastern section of the low pressure axis is shifting towards the north from its normal position in some days.

There is possibility of rainfall in various places of the country in the next three days due to this weather system, it stated.

The weather is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of light to moderate rain at some places of the hilly region and at a few places of the rest of the regions towards the afternoon. There is possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces.

There is also the possibility of gusty wind in the Tarai region of Lumbini, Gandaki and Bagmati provinces and at few places of the Madhes province, the Division said. There are chances of heavy rain along with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim provinces tonight.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal