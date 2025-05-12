Contact Us
Heavy Rainfall Strikes Parts of Nepal, Weather to Remain Cloudy


Kathmandu: Heavy rainfall has taken place in some places across the country today.



According to National News Agency Nepal, heavy rainfall has fallen in some places of Gulmi, Syangja, and Kavrepalanchowk districts.



Gulmi received 56.4 millimeters of rainfall today followed by 53 millimeters in Syangja, informed meteorologist Rojan Lamichhane. Similarly, Kavrepalanchowk recorded 39.6 millimeters of rainfall, said Lamichhane, adding that some places in Panauti in the district witnessed flooding.



Rainfall has been reported in some hilly parts of Bagmati, Lumbini, and Karnali Provinces in the last one hour. Rain-bearing clouds are covering the sky above Chitwan, Makawanpur, Bara, and Parsa districts at present, resulting in rainfall coupled with thunderstorms, according to the Department.



As this weather system is moving eastward, the Department urged precaution against the potential risks of rainfall-induced disasters. The Department predicted rainfall in some hilly parts of Koshi, Gandaki, and Bagmati Provinces on the coming Tuesday while the western Terai will remain hot on that day.

