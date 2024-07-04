Holey Artisan attack victim Hiroshi Tanaka’s daughter sends gift to PM

Atsuko Tanaka, daughter of Japanese citizen Hiroshi Tanaka, who was killed in the terrorist attack on Gulshan’s Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016, has sent an ‘Ikebana’ gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing her love and gratitude.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the gift at her official Ganabhaban residence today. Her Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah handed over the gift and a letter written by Atsuko Tanaka to the Premier.

‘Ikebana’ is the aesthetic and artistic presentation of flowers, leaves, branches. Along with the beauty, there is a philosophical thought lies in the Japanese art.

In the letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing deep gratitude, Atsuko Tanaka wrote that this gift (Ikebana) was made by her mother herself. ‘This gift is a symbol of her gratitude and love for the Prime Minister,’ she wrote.

She also hoped that the gift of flowers would bring peace to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On July 1, 2016, 22 people, including 18 foreigners, were killed in a

terrorist attack on the Holy Artisan Bakery in Gulshan. Among the dead, 9 Italians, 7 Japanese, 1 Indian and 3 Bangladeshi nationals were killed.

One of three Bangladeshis had dual citizenship. Two police officers were also killed in the firing of militants on that day.

Six of the Japanese nationals were consultants for the Dhaka Metro Rail project. Atsuko Tanaka’s father Hiroshi Tanaka was one of them.

Besides, 5 militants were killed later in the commando operation conducted to rescue the hostages in the Holy Artisan.

The letter is given below:

The Most Honourable Sheikh Hasina,

I trust this letter finds you in good health and high Spirits. I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your successful re-election this year. This achievement is a testament to your leadership and the confidence that the people have placed in your Vision for Bangladesh’s future.

I came Dhaka to attend the memorial ceremony at DMTCL on July 3rd. The conversation we had in Tokyo in 2019 and the letter you kindly

sent me have been a great source of healing for my heart.

I am deeply grateful and would like to present you with this gift as a token of my appreciation. This is crafted by my mother who is a professional artist.

Amid the demands of your distinguished role, I hope this flower brings you a moment of soothing and relaxation.

On July 1st, I visited the sculpture of police officers in Gulshan to offer folded paper cranes. Enclosed is one of their counterparts, symboliying peace in Hiroshima which is renowned for peace education.

As a person who sincerely wishes for lasting peace and the prosperous development of Bangladesh, I have become interested in your country’s peace education.

At the JICA Bangladesh office, we held a meeting with a specialist who explained how peace education is integrated into Curriculum 21. To promote active learning as per the Curriculum, Mr. Ichiguchi suggested hosting a peace essay Contest.

The award-winning essays will be displayed at Dhaka Metro. This initiative will not only

encourage students to reflect on peace-related competencies but also serve as advocacy for society.

The peace essays blooming at Dhaka Metro will bring comfort to the souls of those who have sadly passed away, such as our fathers.

I wish you continued success in all your endeavors.

Yours Sincerely Atsuko Tanaka

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha