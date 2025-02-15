Holy Shab-e-Barat Observed in Rangpur Division with Religious Solemnity



Rangpur: The holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, was observed in the divisional city and across Rangpur division with religious rituals and solemnity on Friday night. The observance saw Muslims engaging in special discussions on this significant night of forgiveness, fortune, hopes, and aspirations at mosques. Devotees offered ‘nafal’ prayers both at mosques and in their homes, while reciting from the holy Qur’an throughout the night.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the faithful offered munajats, seeking divine blessings from Almighty Allah for long life, peace, progress, good health, and happiness. They also prayed for forgiveness and eternal peace for their departed parents, generations, and loved ones. Milad mehfils and ‘zikrs’ were organized, and ‘tobaraks’ were distributed at mosques throughout the city, in both urban and rural areas, and at important places across the district.





Olamaie-Keramas, Islamic thinkers, Khatibs, and Imams delivered lectures at various mosques, including the historical Keramotia Jam-E-Mosque, following the Esha prayers. They narrated the sacred importance of Shab-e-Barat, emphasizing its significance as one of the holiest nights. Additionally, many Muslims spent the entire night at mosques, offering special prayers and conducting ‘ziarats’ at the graveyards of their forefathers and departed relatives, friends, and loved ones, seeking forgiveness and eternal peace for all.





Reports indicate that the observance of Shab-e-Barat was similarly conducted across all eight districts in Rangpur division.

