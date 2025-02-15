Holy Shab-e-Barat Observed with Religious Fervour in Rajshahi



Rajshahi: The holy Shab-e-Barat, considered the most auspicious night for Muslims to seek Allah’s forgiveness and blessings for fortune, hopes, and aspirations, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in Rajshahi last night. Muslims across the city engaged in “Nafl” prayers at mosques and homes, recited from the holy Quran, and sought blessings for long life, peace, progress, good health, and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives, and friends.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, devotees offered prayers seeking forgiveness from Allah and eternal peace for their departed parents, deceased family members, and loved ones. Numerous mosques, notably the Hazrat Shah Makhdum Dargah Mosque, Saheb Bazar Boro Mosque, and Hatem Khan Mosque, organized milad mehfils, “zikr-ajkars,” and distributed ‘tobaraks’ to those in attendance.





Special discussions were held in mosques following the Asr and Esha prayers, where Imams delivered speeches highlighting the spiritual significance of the sacred night. A significant number of devotees dedicated the entire night to prayers in the mosques, seeking forgiveness and eternal peace for all.





Prayers were also offered for divine blessings and kindness for the overall welfare, successes, and good fortune of humanity, the country, its people, and the Muslim Ummah.

