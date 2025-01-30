Holy Shab-e-Barat on Feb 14



Dhaka: The holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, will be observed throughout Bangladesh on the night of February 14, as the new moon of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1446 was not sighted in the sky on the evening of the announcement.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Islamic Foundation (IF) released a statement indicating that since the moon was not sighted, the counting of the holy month of Shaban of Hijri 1446 will commence from Saturday, February 1. Consequently, Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of February 14.





The announcement followed a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee chaired by Religious Affairs Adviser Dr. A F M Khalid Hossain, held at the IF conference room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.





Muslims regard Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights, during which it is believed that Almighty Allah decides the fate of human beings by determining their ‘rizq’ or livelihood for the coming year. On this night, Muslim devotees participate in special prayers, recitations from the Holy Quran, and various religious rituals to seek divine blessings for the wellbeing of humanity.

