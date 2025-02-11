ICT Orders Production of Atiqul Islam and Five Others Before Tribunal on February 17



Dhaka: The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today issued an order for the authorities to produce Atiqul Islam, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and five others on February 17. The tribunal’s decision came as it approved a request made by the prosecution. The two-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the other individuals required to appear before the tribunal are Awami League’s Uttara East unit education affairs secretary Md Shahinur Miah, Uttara West unit president Monowarul Islam Chowdhury Robin, Gazipur city unit organizing secretary Abdullah Al Mamun, Uttara sector 6 AL president Md Bashir Uddin, and Jubo League leader Delwar Hossain Rubel. Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud confirmed these details, noting that he presented the plea to the court.





In addition, the tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for a police official. Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim, who participated in the hearing, chose not to disclose the identity of the accused officer to ensure security.

