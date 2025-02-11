IGP Directs Success of ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ to Ensure Crime-Free Societies



Rajshahi: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has urged his colleagues to ensure the success of the ongoing ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ as part of efforts to build crime-free societies. He emphasized the need for collective action to achieve peace and tranquility across communities.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, IGP Alam addressed high-ranking police officials from various units within the Rajshahi division during a meeting at the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) headquarters. The IGP highlighted that the interim government initiated ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ to curb unrest and enhance public safety nationwide.





The operation aims to detain individuals who pose a threat to national stability and will persist until all such individuals are brought to justice. “The ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ will carry on until every devil is held accountable,” IGP Alam asserted, underscoring the operation’s commitment to holding offenders responsible.





The meeting, chaired by RMP Commissioner Abu Sufiyan, also featured discussions led by Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range Muhammad Shahjahan and Superintendent of Police Farjana Islam. The officials reviewed the overall law and order situation in the division and deliberated on strategies to strengthen security measures.





In conclusion, IGP Baharul Alam issued a set of directives aimed at stabilizing the region through the effective implementation of ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.

