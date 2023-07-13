General

The government has said discussions are on regarding implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project. Nepal and China signed an agreement on the BRI project in 2017.

Delivering a statement in the National Assembly meeting today, Minister for Foreign Affairs, NP Saud said, "Discussions are being held between the two countries regarding implementation of BRI."

Though the agreement on BRI was reached in 2017, no decision has been made so far on the modality of moving ahead the projects. Before this, Ambassador of China to Nepal, Chen Song had claimed during the inauguration of Pokhara International Airport on January 1, 2023 that a project under the BRI has been implemented.

Foreign Affairs Minister Saud however said that no project has been moved ahead under the BRI before this as well.

As he said, feasibility study of the Kerung-Kathmandu Railway and the Inter-country Power Transmission Line between the two countries is being carried out. These projects were signed during the visit of China's then Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Nepal in March 2022.

Stating that diplomatic initiatives were being made to build independent view in international relations on the basis of merits and demerits, he said, "Nepal's diplomatic efforts are directed towards building independent opinion on international issues on the basis of merits and demerits, voting and making the international ties just, fair, responsible and cooperative."

During the deliberation on budget and programme allocated for the Foreign Ministry and subordinate bodies under the Appropriation Bill, 2060, former Foreign Minister Bimala Paudyal Rai enquired whether Nepal is deviated from the non-aligned foreign policy.

Stating that Nepal has been strengthening and expanding relations with other countries including neighjbouring countries on the basis of universal equality, mutual respect and benefit, Minister Saud mentioned that Nepal has been able to achieve credibility and respect in the world due to the independent, balanced, impartial and objective point of view it has adopted.

Foreign Minister Saud had participated in the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement held at Baku of Azerbaijan from July 3-6. The Foreign Minister briefed the upper house of the Federal Parliament about his address in the Summit.

"I had expressed commitment of the Government of Nepal on collaboration for further highlighting the relevance and significance of the Non-Aligned Movement in the changing international scenario as well as laid emphasis on solidarity and collaboration of Non-Aligned Movement member countries for the resolution of burning political and economic issues of the world. Therefore, I would like to make it clear that Nepal's commitment towards adopting non-aligned foreign policy is consistent," he shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal