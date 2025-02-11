Jahangir Calls for Intensified Efforts to Expose Criminals to Justice



Dhaka: Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) today called upon all concerned to intensify efforts to expose every devil to the justice. “I am asking the law enforcement agencies to be more active as no devil could escape during the Operation Devil Hunt,” he said. The home adviser was addressing as the chief guest at a workshop on “Implementing the law emphasizing human rights and the environment in the changing situation of the country” at Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh here.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, judges of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Court, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court and District and Sessions Judge Court, district magistrates, Special Court judges, government lawyers, members of law enforcement agencies and members of intelligence agencies took part in the workshop. The home adviser emphasized vigilance in establishing good governance, stating, “We do not want to see any criminal on the street, field, highway or in the market. We want to bring every criminal to book. We want to ensure their trial.”





Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Industries Affairs Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan also spoke on the occasion. Senior Secretary of the Home Ministry Nasimul Ghani presided over the workshop while the ministry’s Additional Secretary Khondaker Mahbubur Rahman gave the address of welcome.





The home adviser stated that the main goal of the interim government is to ensure the safety of people’s lives and properties. He highlighted that although fascism has departed, their allies are forging conspiracies against the government at home and abroad. He reminded all that the fallen fascist government had used the entire state apparatus unfairly to remain in power.





The government is working to bring the terrorists to justice who were directly involved in the July-August killings, and money launderers, looters, conspirators, miscreants, traitors, and the accused in the ACC cases. Currently, the fallen fascists and their cohorts are using the illegal wealth they have acquired in the past 16 years to create anarchy. With the aim of bringing the anarchists and their associates under the law across the country, the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ campaign has been launched from February 8.





The overall activities related to the campaign across the country will be supervised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and coordinated through the ‘Joint Operation Center’ established at the Police Headquarters. Jahangir called upon the lawyers to keep themselves enriched with sufficient information by contacting the prosecuting agency from time to time.





“Be extremely vigilant so that no terrorist gets bail. If necessary, the IGP team can sit with the public prosecutors every 15 days to review the progress of the case and documents,” he said. The home adviser insisted that the fascist terrorists who shot people in the chest and killed them, helmeted forces, miscreants, instigators and corrupt people must be brought to book. He remarked that it is not desirable for them to get bail and get involved in crime again due to the limitations of information or the failure of the agencies.





To ensure punishment of the miscreants, the government has appointed eight judicial magistrates in the Dhaka Metropolitan areas for summary trials against criminals. “It will be possible to eradicate terrorists through the inter-coordination process of a wise judiciary, skilled police, and competent lawyers through a legal framework aimed at maintaining peace and order in the country,” Jahangir opined.

