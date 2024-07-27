Jamaat-BNP, Yunus to be resisted: Khalid



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said the anti-state forces of Jamaat-BNP and foreign power lobbyist Yunus and his associates must be resisted.

“BNP-Jamaat has engaged destructive and violence activities and set fire to many important establishments in the country to destroy all development works based on a settled issue by failing in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2023,” he said.

Visiting vandalized Dinajpur sadar upazila and Poura Awami League office, the state minister said that conspirators hurt the spirit of the liberation. “We will have to fight these evil forces unitedly,” he added.

District Awami League Vice President Abul Kalam Azad, General Secretary Altafuzzaman Mita and Sadar Upazila Chairman Emdad Sarkar spoke on the occasion.

“We should move forward with common people. Bangladesh Awami League is a symbol of freedom, democracy and development. Miscreants have not only hit Dinajpur, but also entire Bangladesh,” Khamid Mahmud said.

During the regime of Zia, Ershad a

nd Khaleda Zia after 1975, Awami League leaders and workers were tortured a lot, he said, adding that the state machinery was used to make Awami League weak and still Awami League is continuing with unity.

Later, he joined a special meeting on the law and order situation in the district as the chief guest at local Circuit House.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha