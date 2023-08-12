General

Janamat Party has started calling for people's mandate for its people's representatives at local levels.

The party has urged its members who are in the voters' list at local level to vote with party's ID card for evaluating their representatives.

This initiative of Janamat party has been taken as an internal practice of 'Right to recall'. Spokesperson of the party, Dr Sharad Singh Yadav, said a process to vote in the party has been adopted to evaluate the issues including how much works were done after the election of party leaders at local levels, whether the citizens are satisfied with their works and their behaviour.

He mentioned, "There will be voting on the issues of activities carried out by the people's representatives of their party. Voting will determine whom the citizens liked."

Right to recall means to call back the people's representative. Such provision is not in our constitution. The constitution has not given right to make such provision even after amending the laws. So, those who get poor result in the voting will be given chance to improve or even get expelled from the party, Yadav reminded.

Moreover, Dr Yadav claimed that Janamat Party is the first party implementing such practice in Nepal. All active members of the party, who took the membership of the party till May 13, could cast vote.

A total of 97 people's representatives were elected from the party in the local level election.

Source: National News Agency