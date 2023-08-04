Key Issues, politics

The Janamat Party will continue its support to the federal and provincial governments.

Party Chair Dr CK Raut has decided in the party's central committee meeting to give continuity to the incumbent government, said the party's central spokesperson, Dr Sharad Singh Yadav. The meeting has also decided to take ahead 'Mission-84' with the goal of expanding the party organization by five times its present size.

Janamat Party has called a meeting of its Party Coordination Committee comprising the local people's representatives today. The Ward Chairs, the Municipality Mayors and Deputy Mayors and the Rural Municipality Chairs and Deputy Chairs will attend the meeting.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal