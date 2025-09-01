Jha Elected as New President of Centre for Democratic Engineers Nepal



Kathmandu: Engineer Rabi Bhusan Jha has been elected the President of the Centre for Democratic Engineers Nepal (CDEN), a well-wisher organization of the Nepali Congress. He won the election by receiving 2,251 votes. The counting of votes concluded in the morning. The election of the 8th central executive committee of CDEN had taken place on Saturday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Jha’s nearest rival Dhanendra KC received 1,597 votes. Madan Puri, Sudarshan Sharma, Khagendra Awasthi, and Sujit Koirala have been elected as Vice-President, General-Secretary, Deputy General-Secretary, and Treasurer of CDEN, respectively, as stated by the Coordinator of the Election Committee, Dr. Krishna Raj Pathak.





The newly elected members include Nanu Maya Kafle, Mahesh Ghimire, Ayushman Adhikari, Gyanendra Kumar Tripathi, Deepa Poudel, Ankit Sharma, Sona Sukubhutu, Laxmi Pandey, Prerana Oli, Manas Wasti, Samip KC, Indrajit Kumar Shah, and Sachin Neupane. A total of 3,884 votes were cast in the election.

