Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Jha Elected as New President of Centre for Democratic Engineers Nepal


Kathmandu: Engineer Rabi Bhusan Jha has been elected the President of the Centre for Democratic Engineers Nepal (CDEN), a well-wisher organization of the Nepali Congress. He won the election by receiving 2,251 votes. The counting of votes concluded in the morning. The election of the 8th central executive committee of CDEN had taken place on Saturday.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Jha’s nearest rival Dhanendra KC received 1,597 votes. Madan Puri, Sudarshan Sharma, Khagendra Awasthi, and Sujit Koirala have been elected as Vice-President, General-Secretary, Deputy General-Secretary, and Treasurer of CDEN, respectively, as stated by the Coordinator of the Election Committee, Dr. Krishna Raj Pathak.



The newly elected members include Nanu Maya Kafle, Mahesh Ghimire, Ayushman Adhikari, Gyanendra Kumar Tripathi, Deepa Poudel, Ankit Sharma, Sona Sukubhutu, Laxmi Pandey, Prerana Oli, Manas Wasti, Samip KC, Indrajit Kumar Shah, and Sachin Neupane. A total of 3,884 votes were cast in the election.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.