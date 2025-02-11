July Uprising Creates Perspective for Youths to Serve Society: Adviser Asif



Dhaka: Adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan today highlighted the significance of the July-August Uprising, emphasizing its role in shaping a new perspective for the youth to serve the nation.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Bhuiyan remarked that the uprising had liberated the nation from the long-standing oppression of fascism, a victory achieved through the sacrifices of the youth. He stressed the importance of remembering these sacrifices while inaugurating a three-day Youth Festival at Dhaka University. Bhuiyan, who also oversees the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives, noted the movement’s role in inspiring dreams of building a new Bangladesh.





The festival, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Dhaka University, carries the theme ‘Esho Desh Bodlaye, Prithibi Bodlaye’ (let’s change the country, change the world). Bhuiyan urged the younger generation to take up the mantle of reconstructing the country into a happy and prosperous one, emphasizing the role of youth festivals in maintaining the vigor of the youth across the nation.





The event saw various dignitaries in attendance, including Prof. Mohammad Jashim Uddin, the festival’s convener, and special guests such as Md. Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry, and Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, Director General of the Department of Youth Development. The Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, presided over the event.





In his address, Vice-Chancellor Khan pointed out that youth transcends age, representing a mental state that should be embraced universally. He noted that the power of youth played a pivotal role in uniting people from all walks of life during the July uprising, turning it into a successful mass movement. He expressed hope that the festival would reduce societal gaps and foster unity.





The university’s three-day ‘Youth Festival,’ part of a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, aims to harness the power of youth and promote mutual cooperation across the country.

