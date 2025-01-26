Kamal is Butcher of Bangladesh: CA Press Secretary



Dhaka: Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today labeled Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the former home minister of the previous Sheikh Hasina government, as the “butcher of Bangladesh.” Alam made this statement during a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy, responding to a question about Kamal’s alleged involvement in past violent incidents.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Alam accused Kamal of being a key figure behind the killings of children, students, workers, and rickshaw-pullers in Bangladesh. He further questioned the integrity of media outlets that publish reports quoting Kamal, suggesting that no credible international media would give coverage to someone he described as a “butcher.”

In response to inquiries about financial corruption, Alam assured that the interim government is actively working to retrieve funds that were allegedly siphoned off during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. He disclosed that approximately US$ 234 billion was laundered during the previous regime.

The p

ress briefing was also attended by Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, who were present to address additional questions from the media.