General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the government has prioritized the domestic consumption of electricity and only the surplus power would be exported to India. For this production shall be increased and improvements will be made in the distribution system.

Responding to the queries raised by the lawmakers in the Appropriation Bill 2080 today, Minister Basnet claimed that five provinces will be completely electrified in the near future as the power supply has reached the 96 per cent of the total households in the country.

He stated that construction of the transmission line is equally prioritized for the expansion of domestic market at home.

Minister Basnet informed the House of Representatives (HoR) that around 900 megawatt of power will be added to the national grid in the upcoming fiscal year and the country will be self-reliant in power supply even in the dry season within two years.

Stating that there was no other alternative to exporting the surplus power, Basnet claimed that preparations are being made to increase power consumption in the domestic market. "But, it's our compulsion to export power in the rainy season and import in the dry season," according to the Energy Minister.

On the occasion, he reiterated that the private sector would be allowed for power trade in the near future.

Likewise, Basnet said that development of cross-border transmission line is a key priority and New Butwal Gorkhapur Transmission Line and other projects would advance soon.

Budhigandaki Hydropower Project would be advanced soon and the construction work of Sunkoshi Marin Multipurpose Project has progressed smoothly, he said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal