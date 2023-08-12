Trading

The Department of Agricultural Extension

(DAE) has fixed a target of producing over 8.37 lakh tonnes of Transplanted Aman(T-Aman) rice from 2,97,293 hectares of land in four districts of Khulna agricultural zone during the current season.

The target includes the production of 8,37,418 tonnes of high yielding varieties of Aman rice from 2,97,293 hectares of land.

Among the varieties of Aman rice, there are 84,854 tonnes of hybrid variety of Aman rice from 21,983 hectares of land, 6,62,650 tones upashi variety of Aman rice from 2,23,531 hectares of land and 89,914 tones of local variety of Aman rice from 51,779 hectares of land, the DAE office sources said.

Talking to BSS, Additional Director of DAE, Khulna Zone, Agriculturist Mohon Kumar Ghosh said, "The production target of T-Aman rice for this season is increased by 0.32 lakh tonnes of rice than previous year.

Last year, we achieved the target of producing 8,04,723 tonnes of clean Aman rice from 2,99,110 hectares of land in all four districts of Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail and Khulna districts in the region.

Farmers are now passing busy times as the cultivation is continuing in full swing, he said, adding that hundred percent seed-bed transplantation has already been completed.

Besides, the government has given Taka 50 lakh to 33,600 farmers as incentive and has taken special steps to ensure the use of high-quality seeds, prepare model seedbeds and ensure balanced fertilization and adoption of improved technologies to enhance rice production despite adverse impacts of climate change.

To achieve the farming target of Aman rice and to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer management, the government has formed a task force and monitoring team in each upazila headed by Upazila Agriculture Officer, he said.

"We've already formed a task force and monitoring team to watch smooth

irrigation, and fertilizer management in all four districts," he said.

"We've directed field level agriculture officials to provide necessary assistance and latest technologies to the farmers to ensure successful cultivation of T-Aman rice which has been taken by the government," he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha