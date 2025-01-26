Khushdil, Rakibul Restrict Rajshahi to 119-9



Dhaka: Khushdil Shah and Rakibul Hasan put up a fine spin bowling show to help Rangpur Riders restrict Durbar Rajshahi to a paltry 119-9 in their 10th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Rajshahi fielded a team without any foreign players, but no local players shouldered the responsibility to keep the side flowing. The left-arm spinner duo, Khushdil Shah (3-19) and Rakibul Hasan (2-21), shared five wickets between them to cause the havoc, leaving Rajshahi in a state of embarrassment.





No.9 batter Sunzamul Islam was the highest scorer for the side with 28 not out, a knock that actually steered them past 100, after it all looked unlikely. Akbar Ali made 19 while skipper Taskin Ahmed was not out on 13.





A victory in this match would put Rajshahi in a favourable position to claim a spot in the playoffs. Rangpur had already made a place in the playoffs and are now playing to keep the momentum in their favour by winning as many matches as they can.

