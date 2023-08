General

The Narayangadh-Muglin roadway has been obstructed with landslide occurred at Kalikhola of Ichhakamana Rural Municipality-6.

Police Chief in District Police Office, Rameshwor Karki, informed the two-way traffic has been obstructed after landslip occurred at Kalikhola along the roadway early this morning. Efforts are on to clear the obstruction.

With this, the vehicles have been stranded.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal