Leader Nidhi draws PM’s attention

Former Vice President of the Nepali Congress, Bimalendra Nidhi called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to draw the government's attention to immediately issue an order for the formation of the Mahendra Narayan Nidhi Mithila Cultural Center. Saying that he was positive to the request of leader Nidhi, PM Dahal assured for the issuance of the order without any delay, informed Nidhi's private secretariat. Nidhi also drew PM's attention to take the decision regarding the office of Rajarshi Janak University sharing the land acquisition for the same has come to a final phase. Reminding PM that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Janakpur had pledged the assistance amounting to Rs 1 billion for the development of the area, Nidhi shared that the Madhesh province government and Janakpur sub-metropolis were also suggested to invest the amount for the Ramjanaki International Airport.