Malan Scripts Barishal’s Win Over Chattogram in BPL



Chattogram: Fortune Barishal consolidated its second spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) point table after cruising to a six-wicket victory over Chittagong Kings in a low-scoring match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today. Former England star Dawid Malan scripted the victory with 41-ball 56 not out, hitting three fours and two sixes. He led the side astutely despite an early hiccup as Barishal chased down Chittagong’s 120-8, reaching 121-4 in 16.4 overs.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Chittagong, which has now lost two consecutive matches at their home venue, staged a fightback initially by reducing Barishal to 32-3. Skipper and opener Tamim Iqbal was run out for 8, Towhid Hridoy continued his poor form with just 1, and Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 11. Despite the setbacks, Malan remained unfazed by the wickets tumbling around him. Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad also couldn’t step up in the crucial moment, leaving Barishal at 53-4.

However, Malan calmly handled the bowlers to keep

the scoreboard ticking. Mohammad Nabi, on the other end, showed the patience required to deny Chittagong any breakthrough that might tilt the game towards them. Nabi, who hit three fours in his 21-ball 26 not out, confirmed the victory with a single.

Pacers Ripon Mondol and Fahim Ashraf scalped three wickets each as Fortune Barishal gained a favorable position early in the match. Ripon (3 for 23 runs) and Ashraf (3 for 12 runs) were ably supported by left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, who picked up 2-14. The trio’s combined effort made Chittagong hapless once they were put into bat first. The rot began with Pakistan recruit Usman Khan, who started strongly but couldn’t continue the momentum. Before being dismissed by Ripon, he made 19 off 13.

Graham Clark and Parvez Hossain Emon, the two in-form players, were removed with single-digit scores, and the rest of the batting lineup faltered around them. Captain Mohammad Mithun scored 34-ball 35 to stop the rut before Arafat Sunny helped the side propel past 100. Sun

ny remained not out on 27. It was Barishal’s fifth win in their seventh match, while Chittagong experienced their third defeat, meaning they had won four in seven matches so far.