Man electrocuted in Baglung

One person has died after being electrocuted in Baglung district. He was electrocuted after accidently touching the live electric wire laying on the ground from an electric pole, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Bhajbir Nepali, 62, of Dhuwakhor Kaule of Nisikhola Rural Municipality. He died on the spot. Nepali was electrocuted when he stepped on a live wire laying on the ground at the site of the Nisikhola II hydropower project while going to the local market, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan KC, also information officer for the district police office. Local people reported the incident to the police. They blamed negligence of the hydropower project for death of Nepali. A team from the area police office, Burtibang reached the incident site, and investigations were underway, he said. Source: National News Agency - Nepal