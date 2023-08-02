General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has made the decision to expanding the size of the party's Central Committee. During a meeting of the party's Standing Committee held at the party headquarters in Perisdanda today, it was agreed upon to make the Central Committee more inclusive by enlarging its size.

To implement this decision, the party has scheduled an amendment to its Statute today itself and the amendment will allow for the induction of new members into the Committee.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, party Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara stated that the party has agreed to add members to the central body by amending the party's Statute.

Currently, the Central Committee consists of 583 members, including 385 full central members and 198 alternative members. The party aims to ensure more representation from women, dalits, youths, and senior faces in the Central Committee. However, the names of those to be included in the Committee have not been finalized yet.

The Standing Committee meeting also discussed about the party's Central Committee meeting scheduled to kick off in the capital today.

Party Chairperson and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' briefed the meeting about the contemporary political scenario in the country.

In the meeting taking place today at 1 pm at the Nepal Academy in Kamaladi, Chair Dahal is scheduled to present a report on the performance of the government, the party's status, and the vision of ways to be done for the party in the days to come, said the party's spokesperson Mahara.

"The party Chair will submit the report, and address the meeting on the current political situation. After that, the party central members will put their views," he said.

The total 758 party representatives including 385 full central members, 198 alternative central members, and 75 members of the three commissions will attend the meeting.

The Maoist will not make a live telecast of the event. The party Standing Committee meeting today took a decision to this effect, said Mahara.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal