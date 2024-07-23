Maoist Centre’s ministers resign in Karnali Province Govt.



Four ministers of Karnali Province Government representing the CPN (Maoist Centre) have resigned from their posts on Monday.

They tendered their resignation en masse and submitted it to the Chief Minister, Yamlal Kandel.

Economic Affairs Minister Mahendra KC, Social Development Minister Bir Bahadur Shahi, Forest and Environment Minister Durga Bahadur Rawat and Water Resource and Energy Development Minister Ranasingh Pariyar submitted their resignation.

Minister KC said that the Maoist Centre’s ministers resigned to support the province government as the ruling coalition and the contexts of national politics have changed.

All four ministers were appointed on April 30, 2024.

Likewise, the CPN (Maoist Centre) has withdrawn its support given to the Karnali Province government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal