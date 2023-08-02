General

A Standing Committee meeting of the CPN (Maoist Centre) has kicked off.

The meeting convened at the party central office, Parisdanda, some moments ago. According to the Maoist Centre, the meeting would discuss the agendas in connection with the party's central committee meeting to take place in the capital from today.

The meeting would give final shape to the political and organizational documents to be presented at the central committee meeting.

A meeting of the office-bearers took place at the party central office prior to the standing committee meeting so as to prepare the agenda.

In the central committee meeting to be held in Kamaladi-based Nepal Academy, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to present the political and organizational proposals. All central committee members would put their opinion on the proposals.

As many as 758 persons, including 385 full central members, 198 alternative central members, 75 members of three commissions and 100 province office-bearers and members would attend the central committee meeting, the Maoist party said. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal