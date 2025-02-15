Met Office Predicts Dry Weather Over Bangladesh



Dhaka: Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted dry weather over the country for the next 24 hours, beginning at 9 am tomorrow. “Weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky across the country,” said in a BMD bulletin issued today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, light to moderate fog may occur in different parts of the country during the early morning. Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature may increase slightly over the country, the bulletin added.





On Friday, the country’s maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius at Koyra in the Khulna division, while today’s minimum temperature was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in the Rangpur division. The sun sets at 5:54 pm today and rises at 6:31 am tomorrow in the capital.

