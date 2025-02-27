Minister Deuba Seeks Support for Nepal’s Candidacy to UN Human Rights Council



Geneva: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has called upon the international community to support Nepal’s bid for membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Deuba, currently in Geneva for the 58th High-level Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, made her appeal during a reception organized by the Permanent Mission of Nepal. She addressed ambassadors and representatives from over 100 countries, urging them to consider Nepal’s achievements in human rights protection and promotion when casting their votes.





During the reception, Minister Deuba emphasized, “The Government of Nepal is working for peace, democracy, and human rights. We have been actively protecting and promoting human rights and are now seeking membership on this council from 2027 to 2029. I call upon all UN member states to support Nepal.”





She highlighted that Nepal’s constitution enshrines political, economic, social, and cultural rights as fundamental, alongside civic freedoms. Minister Deuba affirmed Nepal’s commitment to democratic norms, the rule of law, and judicial independence.





Minister Deuba also pointed out Nepal’s exemplary work during its peace process and the ongoing efforts to enact a transitional justice law to finalize the process. She noted the country’s advancements in child, women, and minority rights, as well as its commitment to the independence of the National Human Rights Commission.





Prior to the reception, Minister Deuba addressed the high-level session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday. The session in Geneva is attended by foreign affairs and human rights ministers from UN member states, along with human rights professionals.





Leading a six-member delegation, Minister Deuba arrived in Geneva on Saturday and is scheduled to return to Nepal on Friday morning.

